Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

In other news, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

