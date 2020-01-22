ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Trading 566.7% Higher

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON)’s share price traded up 566.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 873% from the average session volume of 85 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

