Zenswap Network Token Market Cap Tops $17,161.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $17,161.00 and approximately $14,181.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

