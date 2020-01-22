Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.10.

NYSE ZEN opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,964 shares of company stock worth $6,390,791 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $48,915,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

