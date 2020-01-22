Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.13.
Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.13. 10,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98.
In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total value of $433,699.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,378,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
