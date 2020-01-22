Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.13.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.13. 10,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total value of $433,699.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,378,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

