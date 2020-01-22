ZB Token Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. ZB Token has a total market cap of $106.70 million and approximately $59.43 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.05470636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

