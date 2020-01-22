Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VXRT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

VXRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 477,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.