Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of OBLN opened at $2.02 on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at $177,297.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

