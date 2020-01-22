Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Strong Sell

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AZZ has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 135.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

