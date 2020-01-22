Zacks Investment Research Boosts Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $56.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price target increased by Zacks Investment Research to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

CRS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 47,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,522. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

