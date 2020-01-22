Zacks: Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE DSSI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 459,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

