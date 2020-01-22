Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AstroNova alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Dougherty & Co lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,724. The company has a market cap of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AstroNova by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.