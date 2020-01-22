Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of INN stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 131.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,275 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

