Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.