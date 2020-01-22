Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 2,478,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

