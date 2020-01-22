Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. MarineMax reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NYSE:HZO opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.