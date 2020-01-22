Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $5.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $2.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $8.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other news, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. 170,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

