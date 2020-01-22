Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a PE ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

