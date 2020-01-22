Zacks: Analysts Expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.69). Neon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

NASDAQ NTGN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

