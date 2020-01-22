Zacks: Analysts Expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Jeld-Wen reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,521 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

