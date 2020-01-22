Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVN. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 127,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,687. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

