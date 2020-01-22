Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $76.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $78.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.41 million to $276.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.08 million, with estimates ranging from $281.83 million to $299.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

ELF traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $757.00 million, a P/E ratio of 528.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,686,505 shares of company stock worth $58,265,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

