Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $55,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. 2,779,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

