xEURO Price Hits $1.11 (xEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:xEUR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One xEURO token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00012776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, xEURO has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,590.00 and approximately $33,173.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

xEURO Profile