Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,767,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the previous session’s volume of 307,489 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $5.99.

WRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

In other Wrap Technologies news, major shareholder Scot Cohen purchased 25,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.