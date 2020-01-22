WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

