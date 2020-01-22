WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 4,058 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

