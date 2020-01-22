WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $4,785,351 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.41 and a 200 day moving average of $196.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $147.44 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

