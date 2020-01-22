WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $256,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 5,940,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.