WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:DTD)

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

DTD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.28. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,754. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38.

