WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

BATS:SFHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

