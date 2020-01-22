Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

