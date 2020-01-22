Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $60,031.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

