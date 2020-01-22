Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $210.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.78.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.03. 621,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,249,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.