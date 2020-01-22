Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 11,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Get Whiting USA Trust II alerts:

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Whiting USA Trust II had a return on equity of 107.45% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.