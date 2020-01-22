Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.622 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 119.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.0%.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 24,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

