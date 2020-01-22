Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen downgraded Wendys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wendys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

