Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen downgraded Wendys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.84.
In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wendys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
