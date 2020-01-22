Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.