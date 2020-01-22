Wells Fargo & Co Raises Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $137.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

KRTX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 333,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,091. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

