Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

CFG opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

