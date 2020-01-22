Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,696,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 784.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. 2,093,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

