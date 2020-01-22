Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,926 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 86,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $223,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,611. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $242.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average is $179.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

