Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after buying an additional 643,448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,063. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

