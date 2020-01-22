Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,805 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,944 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 1,369,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,399,754. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

