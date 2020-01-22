Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $184.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

