Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.86 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.62. 1,584,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average is $256.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.