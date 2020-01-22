Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,430,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191,088 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,313,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 1,095,188 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

