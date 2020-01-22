Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,613 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

IBB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,360. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

