Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $24,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

