Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,965 shares of company stock worth $4,326,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

